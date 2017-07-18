Athens Mayor calls for end to 'lawlessness' after vandal spree

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis on Monday called for an end to lawlessness in the capital following a vandalism spree by self-styled anarchists who trashed dozens of store facades on Monday night in solidarity with the rejection of an appeal by a woman jailed on terrorism charges.

In comments to the Parapolitika radio station, Kaminis said a total of 67 shop fronts were destroyed. The mayor linked the vandals to the protesters who oppose the opening of stores on Sunday when thugs attacked an Australian tourist shopping in the center.

"Certain people want to harm commercial activity because if they do that, they will bring the city center to its knees," he said.