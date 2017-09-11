Greece ranked as the worst country to live as an expat

Greece was at the bottom of this year's ranking of the top countries for expats, according to InterNations' Expat Insider survey.



The survey, carried out between February and March this year, asked nearly 13,000 expats about their quality of life and to rank 43 different aspects of life abroad. Factors included job opportunities, salary considerations, quality of life, and safety.



Greece was ranked as the worst country to live in mostly due to the financial situation, with half of the respondents saying that their household income was not enough to cover their daily expenses.



Bahrain, Costa Rica, and Mexico were ranked the top three destinations for expats.