Four students hospitalized after attack on Athens University faculty

Concerns about incidents of violence and crime at Greek university faculties peaked on Saturday after a group of around 15 people, all wearing crash helmets and wielding wooden sticks, attacked students attending a function at the theater studies campus of Athens University on Academias Street in central Athens, sending four of them to the hospital.

Apart from beating up several students, four of them seriously, the assailants wreaked serious damage to the building. Before fleeing, the assailants stole a box of money that the students had collected at the event.

That incident came just two days after a group of unidentified vandals used iron bars and wooden sticks to wreak serious damage at the University of Macedonia (UOM), in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.