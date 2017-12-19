Uni senate calls for state protection after intrusion

The Athens University of Economics senate has reiterated its call to the Greek state to ensure the necessary conditions that will enable the institution’s unhindered operation after members of anti-establishment groups stormed its lecture halls and workshops on Friday, forcing out teaching staff and students.

“The Athens University of Economics is an investment of Greek society over the last 100 years and it is everyone’s duty to safeguard its operation under conditions of freedom and democracy and respect of academic values,” the senate said in a statement.

According to a post on an anti-establishment site, the university’s temporary occupation by the group was linked to a protracted hunger strike by Nikos Maziotis, the self-professed leader of the Revolutionary Struggle urban guerrilla group, and his partner Pola Roupa, who are both serving sentences in Attica’s Korydallos Prison.