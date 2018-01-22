Three arrested for robbing grave ornaments in Attica

Three individuals – two men, aged 56 and 42 and a woman, 55 – were arrested on Monday for stealing copper and bronze objects from graveyards in various areas around Attica, police said, adding that they are looking for other suspects.

In a search of the car that the three suspects were traveling in when they were stopped by police, officers found a multitude of bronze and copper objects, including lamps, crosses and other religious items.

The gang has so far been linked to two cases. One in a cemetery in Lavrio, in southeast Attica, where 94 bronze objects were removed from tombstones, and another in Keratea, southern Attica, where 50 bronze objects were stolen.