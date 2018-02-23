Thessaloniki archaeological treasures unveiled

Archaeologists on Friday presented more than 300,000 finds including monumental funerary and architectural ensembles, 50,000 coins and a wide array of artifacts that provide a near-complete picture of the city beneath modern-day Thessaloniki from the 4th century BC to recent times. The items were unearthed during years of excavations at construction sites for the Thessaloniki metro and along the Egnatia Highway. Part of the treasure will be put on display at two metro stations after April, according to Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis.