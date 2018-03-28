Guardian criticized over Greek crisis tour

The Guardian newspaper is arranging an “educational and informative tour of modern Greece, exploring the lessons learned from Greece’s financial crisis.”



For 2,500 pounds, visitors will be guided by journalists around Athens and other parts of Greece including Samos, talk with an unidentified former minister and “meet local families in Athens and learn about their lives.”



“We move from remote farms to city suburbs and the nation’s parliament to gain the views of ordinary people, NGOs, businesses, and politicians along the way,” according to an explanation of the planned tour on the Guardian’s website, which triggered widespread criticism on social media.