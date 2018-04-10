NEWS |

 
More Albanians acquire Greek citizenship

Survey, Society

The largest group of foreign nationals that obtained Greek citizenship in 2016 were Albanians (88 percent), followed by Ukrainians (1.5 percent) and Russians (1.2 percent), according to data from the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat.

According to the same data, 33,210 foreigners became Greek citizens that year.

In 2016, around 995,000 persons acquired citizenship of an EU member state, up from 841,000 in 2015 and 889,000 in 2014, Eurostat said.

