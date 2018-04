Iceland’s small, snowy capital, Reykjavik, has been crowned the greenest city for travelers, with the most green space per capita of 50 cities surveyed, a travel agency said on Tuesday.



Auckland in New Zealand came in second, followed by the Slovakian capital Bratislava and Sweden’s Gothenburg, with Sydney in Australia taking fifth place in the Green Cities Index published by TravelBird, a Dutch online holiday provider.



The index analyzed mapping data from 50 popular city break destinations evaluating the types and number of green spaces such as parks, golf courses, meadows, vineyards and farms.



It found that coastal Reykjavik, home to about 120,000 people, has some 410 square meters of greenery per inhabitant, boosted by its large national parks.



Tokyo was the least green city, followed by Turkey’s Istanbul, Athens in Greece, Lyon in France and Chile’s Santiago, all with less than 8 square meters of greenery per resident.



[Reuters]