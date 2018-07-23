Acropolis to close early Monday due to heat forecast
The archaeological site of the Acropolis will close early on Monday due to what is expected to be a day of excessive heat, authorities said.
The site will close at 2 p.m.
The decision was made to protect staff at the site and visitors from the dangers of heatstroke.
Temperatures were expected to climb to the upper 30s on Monday.