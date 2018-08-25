Vacationers return as peak season ends, others head out

Holidaymakers arrive on the Aegean island of Paros over the weekend as scores more prepare to board a ferry to Piraeus. The weekend saw the return of thousands of vacationers from the islands of the Aegean and other destinations, as the August peak holiday season reaches its final phase. Official figures for total passenger traffic in August have yet to be released but the Sunday before last – following the August 15 national holiday – saw some 50,000 people returning to Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio from the Aegean islands. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]