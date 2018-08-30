E-ticket for Greece's museums and sites gaining ground

The newly launched e-ticket for Greece's museums and archaeological sites is gaining ground, according to figures from Archaeological Resources Fund (TAP) presented by the Culture Ministry on Thursday.

Initially launched on July 5 in pilot phase, the e-ticket is currently only applicable to 11 popular archaeological sites and museums in Attica, Crete and the Peloponnese.

According to the Culture Ministry, from July 5 to August 5, 5.5 million visitors, generated revenues of 9.3 million euros at Greece's archaeological sites and museums. In the two-week period from July 19 to August 5, meanwhile, e-tickets accounted for 145,000 euros.

The Acropolis, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, the Ancient Agora, Hadrian’s Library, the Ancient Cemetery of Kerameikos, Aristotle’s Lyceum and the Roman Agora in Athens, together with the Minoan settlement Knossos and the Iraklio Archeological Museum, in Crete, and the site and museum of Ancient Messini in the southwestern Peloponnese, accounted for 40 percent of all visitors and 55 percent of total revenue from the scheme in its first month of operation.

The Culture Ministry’s plans to expand the program to other sites including Olympia, Delphi, Lindos, Delos and Akrotiri by the end of the year, with the final list of locations to be announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair next month.

E-tickets can be purchased online at etickets.tap.gr.