Kathimerini among founding members of UN initiative for media alliance

Kathimerini, one of Greece's leading daily papers, is among more than 30 organizations from around the world that have joined forces in the SDG Media Compact, a United Nations initiative aimed at advancing awareness of a series of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that were unanimously adopted by all world leaders in 2015.

The compact, which was launched in New York on Sunday, “seeks to inspire media and entertainment companies around the world to leverage their resources and creative talent to advance the goals,” the UN said in an announcement.

“We are an alliance of news and entertainment media and we are committing to work with the United Nations to foster public discourse and spur action on the Sustainable development goals. We will increase our content on the issues spelled out in the 2030 agenda and discuss solutions. Where necessary, we will hold governments to account for the bold promise they have made to their people and to the world,” said Olusola Momoh, the chairwoman, from Channels Media Group in Nigeria, introducing the agreement to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“Achieving the goals by 2030 will require concerted actions by everyone. By telling stories, news and entertainment media have a critical role in multiplying messages and propagating new ways of behaving,” said Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale at the launch.