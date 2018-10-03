Checks find air quality in burned areas near normal

Tests carried out by the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) to measure air quality in the parts of east Attica hit by deadly wildfires last July were reassuring, with only one of the six pollutants gauged showing higher readings.

The results of the checks, conducted in Mati and Rafina, were presented Tuesday by the Region of Attica.

Scientists observed the levels of basic air pollutants, namely suspended particulate matter with a diameter of less than 10 micrometers, black carbon, carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and ozone.

According to the report, all pollutants are at levels below the limit values except black carbon; however, this does not alarm scientists because it is attributed to the use of generators to produce electricity in the area.

“The emissions of black carbon are associated with burning fossil fuels for the operation of generators or machines being used in reconstruction efforts,” the report reads.