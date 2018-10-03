EETT, the Greek telecommunications watchdog, will set a 150-euro ceiling on monthly telecom bills as of January 1, 2019, including all charges for calls, text messages, data, taxes etc, after which point the user will have to ask their provider to raise their bill in order to continue using their phone.

The measure is intended to prevent consumers from having to pay excessive charges that they do not know about.

The default limit of 150 euros per month was set after consultations between telecom companies and consumer groups.