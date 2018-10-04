Chios parents oppose refugee kids at school

Parents on Chios have sent a legal notice to the principals of schools on the island, calling for refugee children to have their classes in the island’s migrant reception center and not at local schools.



In their notice, the 1,130 parents expressed “total respect” for the right of child refugees to an education but noted that they, the parents, have shouldered the “burden of this whole situation,” apparently referring to the increased migrant influx, and called on the state to assume its responsibility.