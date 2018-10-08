COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
COMMUNITY

US University Fair opens in Athens on Tuesday

TAGS: Education

The Fulbright Foundation in Greece inaugurates on Tuesday the 24th US University Fair, where representatives and alumni from 32 American universities and colleges will be on hand providing information on courses, entry requirements, cost of living and other useful tips for students wishing to study in the United States.

According to the Fulbright Foundation and data from the Institute for International Education, there were 2,199 Greek students at American universities in the 2015-2016 academic year, 1,000 of which were in postgraduate or doctoral programs.

Foundation representatives will also be on hand at the event, which is being held at the Crowne Plaza hotel (50 Michalakopoulou), to talks about its scholarship program.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 