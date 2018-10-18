Greek population may shrink by 1.4 mln by 2035, report says

Greece’s population may shrink by between 450,000 and 1.4 million people by the end of 2035, a report on the country’s demographic challenges by a special committee of experts commissioned by the Greek Parliament and published on Thursday has found.

According to the findings, Greece’s population will come to between 9.5 and 10.4 million in 2035, compared to 10.9 million in 2015, and shrink even further to between 8.3 and 10 million by 2050 if current demographic trends continue.

The report, which follows similar warnings by other scientific bodies concerning Greece’s shrinking population, also rings the alarm over the aging of the country. It forecasts that over 65-years will account for 30.1-33.3 percent of the population by 2050, from 20.9 percent in 2015, while the working-age population (20-69 years old) will shrink from 7.1 million in 2015 to 5.7 million in 2050.