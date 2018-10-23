Athens University of Economics senate meets on drug issue

The senate of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the rampant street-level drug dealing next to its central Athens premises. It has threatened to shut down the institution unless action is taken.



University officials have repeatedly complained to authorities after Antoniadou Street turned into a gathering spot for drug dealers and users, posing a risk to the health and security of students and staff.



Their calls have so far been to no avail, prompting student groups to collect around 900 signatures in a petition over the issue.



Kathimerini has learned that two candidates for Athens mayor, Costas Bakoyannis and Pavlos Geroulanos, have asked to meet with AUEB rector Manolis Giakoumakis to discuss the issue.