Anglo-Hellenic League offers assistance to east Attica fire victims

The Anglo-Hellenic League, a London-based charity dedicated to promoting friendship between the people of the UK and Greece, will donate 10,000 pounds (11,200 euros) in support of the victims of the deadly wildfires in east Attica last July.

The organization launched an appeal to its members and supporters to contribute funds to help affected communities in the aftermath of the July 23 inferno that killed 99 people.

The money will go to Desmos, an Athens-based non-profit organization, which is planning the reconstruction and renovation of four playgrounds and three adjacent basketball courts in Mati and Neos Voutzas. The playgrounds have either been completely destroyed or have been rendered unusable by the disaster.



“Against an extensive backdrop of burnt trees and houses, the Marathon communities are in immediate need of these positive elements, manifested in safe and beautiful spaces where children, families and communities can heal,” the League said in a statement.



John Kittmer, Chair of the Anglo-Hellenic League, expressed his gratitude to all who contributed to the appeal.



“The many friends of Greece in the UK were profoundly shocked by the summer fires in Attica,” he said.



“Our successful appeal will make a difference to the lives of those affected. I am very grateful.”