Greek islanders to receive inaugural John McCain Prize for refugee crisis response

The people of the Greek island of Lesvos are poised to receive the inaugural John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service for their response to the refugee crisis, Politico has reported.

According to its daily briefing, the American news site said that the announcement was made by Cindy McCain, the widow of the respected US statesman who died on August 25.

The award will reportedly be bestowed on the residents of the Aegean island that has been on the front line of the migration crisis since it broke out in 2015, “for their heroic support of refugees.”

In 2016, the islanders were nominated by a group of academics for the Nobel Peace Prize.