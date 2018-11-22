The best employer in Greece was the public sector in the period from 2014 to 2017, during which time the average wage for contract and non-permanent staff rose 16.7 percent, according to data from the Labor Ministry's Ergani database.



The average wage in the public sector totalled 1,502 euros in 2017 compared with 1,286.6 euros in 2014, the data showed.



The same did not apply to the private sector, where the average wage fell by about 3 percent in the same period.



The data was requested by the Bank of Greece from the ministry and was then passed on to social partners as part of the consultation for the redefinition of the minimum wage.



Apart from the public sector, wage increases of 2.66 percent were registered in the financial sector during the same period (2014-2017), as well as in mainland and pipeline transport, where there was a 16.17 percent jump.



Wages in manufacturing are 13 percent higher than the average wage in all other sectors with 1,111.4 euros versus an average wage of 982.4 euros in all other sectors, while in the restaurant sector they are 63 percent lower (366.8 euros) than the average.



The same applies in retail, where wages are 23 percent below average (757.1 euros).