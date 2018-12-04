Homegrown online shops are gaining ground in Greece, as 85 percent of consumers in the country use them for the vast majority of their online purchases, according to a survey by the E-Business Research Center of the Athens University for Economics and Business (ELTRUN) and the Association of Business and Retail Sales in Greece (SELPE).

The share of Greek consumers who do at least 80 percent of their online shopping at Greek e-stores has jumped from 60 percent in 2016 to 85 percent this year. This shows the progress that e-commerce has made in this country in recent years, with e-commerce investments proving particularly productive. The increased penetration of Greek-based e-shops is attributed to the rise in their number and the improvement in the services they offer.

Greek consumers who still prefer foreign e-shops say it’s because of the lower prices they offer (47 percent) and the wide range of products available (39 percent).

The same survey indicated that debit cards have consolidated their lead as the primary means of online payment, although payments via Paypal have also shown a major increase.

