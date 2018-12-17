Greek president offers 'undivided support' after bomb attack

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Monday expressed his “undivided support” for the owners, management and staff of Skai TV and Kathimerini newspaper, whose offices were attacked earlier in the day.

In a telephone call to Kathimerini Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas, Pavlopoulos also expressed his “absolute condemnation” of the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Monday after a powerful makeshift bomb was placed outside the building on Athens's southern coast.

The Greek president labeled the attack as a “criminal and provocatively undemocratic action.”

No one was injured in the blast, as the area had been evacuated following two warning calls, but the building sustained extensive damage to its facade.