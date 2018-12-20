AIA app to help Chinese tourists navigate Athens

Athens International Airport (AIA) presented a mobile app designed especially for Chinese travelers on Wednesday, aiming to make things easier for them when flying into and out of Athens as well as during their stay in the city.



The application, which was developed by Greek startup Toorbee and can be downloaded free of charge, offers valuable information in Chinese and English for all airport services and some useful tips on how to reach the center of Athens or Piraeus port, AIA’s representatives explained.



Chinese visitors can use WeChat to scan the QR code on banners placed at AIA to get information about where to eat or shop inside the airport before heading to the city center.



[Xinhua]