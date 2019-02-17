Mapping Athens’s First Cemetery

Located behind the Panathenaic Stadium, Athens’s First Cemetery is famed for its remarkable funerary sculptures and monuments, many signed by eminent artists and architects. More than 180 years since its establishment, bloggers Filia Xilas Pattakou and Linda Theodorou are attempting to map the site, which is home to the graves of such notables as Heinrich Schliemann (by Ernst Ziller), Ioannis Pesmazoglou, Georgios Averoff and Melina Mercouri. The pictured “Sleeping Maiden” by sculptor Giannoulis Chalepas is among its most famous monuments. [InTime News]