Thessaloniki doc fest unveils full lineup

A still from ‘Isis, Tomorrow. The Lost Souls of Mosul,’ a film about the Islamic State in Iraq, directed by Alessio Romenzi and Francesca Mannocchi.

In a press conference Monday, organizers of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival unveiled the full lineup of the 10-day cinematic event which returns for a 21st year on March 1 with its customary mix of art and grit.



Screenings include 178 feature and 49 short documentary films – including 10 world premiers. Ten films will compete for the Golden Alexander and the Special Jury Award.



This year’s side events include an open discussion on the relationship between humans and animals and the ethics of animal experimentation, a theatrical documentary workshop on refugee identity, and a program of short docs made by students.



Approximately 430 films will be available at this year’s Doc Market, a digital library that caters to television networks and industry professionals from around the world. Some 65 buyers are expected to attend from Europe, Canada and the Middle East.



Meanwhile, documentary professionals will have the the opportunity to have their projects pitched to a panel of international financiers, commissioning editors and representatives of the international audiovisual media.



