Philippe Meirieu Lecture | Athens | February 26

Respected French academic Philippe Meirieu, best known for his work as a professor of education but also as a member of the Europe Ecologie – The Greens party, will be speaking at the French Institute on Tuesday, February 26. The Lumiere University professor will be addressing the question of what kind of educational model leads to a school and, by extension, a society where all members enjoy true equality. The lecture, which will be in French with simultaneous translation into Greek, starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki,

tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr