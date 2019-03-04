Navarino Challenge | Messinia | October 11-13

The increasingly popular Navarino Challenge, an annual two-stage race involving swimming and running organized by the Costa Navarino luxury resort in the southwestern Peloponnese with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle, is taking place on October 11-13 this year and includes all sorts of fun parallel events for the entire family. Early birds can register for just 20 euros on the Viva.gr ticket website (www.viva.gr, or by phone 11876), a fee which will increase closer to the date. The Navarino Challenge comprises a 1.6-kilometer swimming race in the bay off Pylos, and a 5-, 10- or 21.2-kilometer footrace from the Navarino Dunes golf course to Pylos. To find out more, visit www.activemedia.com.gr.