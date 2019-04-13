Earliest photos of Greece on show in NY

The Western Approach to the Acropolis, 1842. From the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The earliest surviving photographs of Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria and Jerusalem, taken in the mid-19th century, will remain on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York until May 12.

The exhibition features roughly 120 daguerreotypes – the earliest form of photography – made during a three-week excursion in 1842 to the Eastern Mediterranean by French pioneer photographer Joseph-Philibert Girault de Prangey (1804-1892).

His images from Greece include the Acropolis and the Propylaia.

The exhibition is supplemented by examples of watercolors, paintings and lithographically illustrated publications.