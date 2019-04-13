LIFE | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
LIFE

Earliest photos of Greece on show in NY

The Western Approach to the Acropolis, 1842. From the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

TAGS: Exhibition, Archaeology, Photography

The earliest surviving photographs of Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria and Jerusalem, taken in the mid-19th century, will remain on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York until May 12.

The exhibition features roughly 120 daguerreotypes – the earliest form of photography – made during a three-week excursion in 1842 to the Eastern Mediterranean by French pioneer photographer Joseph-Philibert Girault de Prangey (1804-1892).

His images from Greece include the Acropolis and the Propylaia.

The exhibition is supplemented by examples of watercolors, paintings and lithographically illustrated publications.

