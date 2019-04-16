Doc on Zakynthos’ Jewish community to be screened at Harvard

“Life Will Smile,” a compelling documentary which tells the story of the survival of the 275 members of the Jewish community on the Ionian island of Zakynthos during Nazi occupation, will be screened at Harvard University, Boylston Hall, Fong Auditorium, on Tuesday April 16 at 7.30 p.m.

Directed by Drey Kleanthous, the 40-minute film was produced under the auspices of UNESCO and the New York-based Greek-Maerica Foundation which promotes Greek ideas across North America.

The island’s 35,000 inhabitants, led by Bishop Chrysostomos and the island’s mayor, managed to rescue every single member of the community. This is the only European Jewish community during WWII where no one perished.



The documentary is narrated by one of the last remaining survivors, 84-year old Haim Konstantini.

Follow the link below to reserve seats.

https://tinyurl.com/yx9stflb

