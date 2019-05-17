Athens signs MoU to help unaccompanied children refugees

The city of Athens and the non-profit organization, The HOME Project, signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to provide high-quality services for unaccompanied refugee children residing in Athens.



The collaboration will focus on protection, health and wellbeing, education, empowerment and livelihoods, advocacy and communication, coordination and information management, the organization said in a press release.



“The city of Athens remains focused on its strategy for the management of the refugee issue and the integration of the refugees. A strategy which is in the benefit of the city as well as the rights of the refugees, and –with this partnership- it focuses on their most vulnerable group, the unaccompanied children who are in need of our absolute attention,” said mayor George Broulias.

Sofia Kouvelaki, CEO of The HOME Project, said this type of community building will have a positive impact on the lives of refugees as well as Greek society.



The HOME Project is a non-profit organization, set up to address the needs of unaccompanied refugee children.