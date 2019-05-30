Cleaners protest expiring contracts

Members of the national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) and cleaners from the Dromokaitio Psychiatric Hospital held a protest near the prime minister’s office in central Athens on Wednesday, requesting the renewal of their expiring contracts.



Demonstrators unfurled a banner with slogans accusing the government and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis of reneging on their promise to secure their jobs and held up smaller fliers which read "We are losing our livelihood."

The cleaners tried to break through the police cordon but were pushed back by riot police.