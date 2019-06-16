Swedish embassy event on Crete this Wednesday

The University of Crete and the Embassy of Sweden in Athens are organizing an event titled “Sustainable Agriculture & Food: Our common future!” on Wednesday in Iraklio.

The afternoon event at the Iraklio Chamber forms part of the initiatives of the Swedish embassy for the strengthening and active contribution in the dialogue for sustainability, the presentation of good practices and the encouragement of initiatives for the application of sustainable practices, particularly in the food and agricultural sector.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., but for the entire day the Swedish embassy will operate in Iraklio in the context of its innovative initiative “Pop-up Embassy”. The Swedish Ambassador and the embassy’s staff will be available to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day.