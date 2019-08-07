Event in Hania to commemorate slain American scientist Suzanne Eaton

Mental health activists and concerned citizens will be gathering at the municipal market of Hania on Crete on Thursday evening to raise awareness about violence against women, at an event held in commemoration of the slain American scientist Suzanne Eaton.



“We need to show that we will not be silent, that no one has the right to take another person’s life,” the event’s organizer, the Psychological Center of Hania, said on social media inviting the public to the event.



Suzanne Eaton, 59, was raped and murdered while in Hania to attend a conference last month. Her assailant, a 27-year-old local farmer, told investigators he had felt compelled to run her down when he saw her jogging along the side of a rural road.