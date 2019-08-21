Mitsotakis vows measures to support disabled persons

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to step up national implementation of European Union legislation regarding disabled people as well as set up a national accessibility authority, which will be directly overseen by his office, that will monitor the enforcement of measures to support persons with disabilities.



Mitsotakis was speaking after a meeting with the chairman of the National Confederation of Disabled People (NCDP) Ioannis Vardakastanis at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday.



The head of the NCDP, which in September put forward a four-year state disability policy to be adopted by state authorities, welcomed the proposed measures which also aim to ensure better coordination between the different ministries.

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities will next month review the country’s progress in implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

