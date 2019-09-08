Drink driver seriously injures motorcyclist on Lefkada

A 24-year-old man was to face a prosecutor on Sunday on the island of Lefkada, just off the coast of northwestern Greece, after allegedly hitting a 43-year-old motorcyclist on Saturday evening with his pickup truck while under the influence of alcohol before fleeing the scene.



According to local reports, the 24-year-old ran into the motorcyclist on a country road, leaving him with serious injuries.



The 43-year-old was transferred to the KAT Hospital in Athens while the 24-year-old was taken to Lefkada Hospital, where he was later arrested after tests revealed he had been over the legal alcohol limit.



He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, causing grievous bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.