Police raid occupied building in Exarchia, removing migrants

The police on Monday raided an occupied building in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Exarchia, removing dozens of undocumented migrants from the premises.

The building, on the coroner of Oktavriou Merlie and Prassa Street was once a school and had been under occupation for four years.

Dozens of officers took place in the raid including members of the Greek Police's special forces unit (EKAM).

The raid was the latest in the conservative government's crackdown on lawlessness in Athens.