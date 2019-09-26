Museum calls on Athens residents to help with tribute to Tositsa Street

The Epigraphical Museum is appealing to the public to donate old photographs of downtown Athens’ Exarchia neighborhood and the area around the National Archaeological Museum, which it abuts, in order to augment an exhibition it is planning on the history of Tositsa Street.

The initiative is mainly aimed at older residents of the area – on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons on October 1 – and the museum hopes to get them involved in setting up the exhibition by providing photographs, stories and information.

It is also part of a broader effort to improve the quality of life in the area, which has been plagued by street crime.