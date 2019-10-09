Digital Governance Minister elaborates on new ID cards

As Greek authorities press on with efforts to create a new electronic system that will issue new, more secure police identity cards in Greece, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said the competition for the system will be completed by the end of the y ear with a view to the new cards circulating by 2021.

In comments to Skai television, Pierrakakis said that one of the models being examined by the government is the one adopted in Estonia where ID cards resemble driving licenses.

"The central idea is that we don't simply have a form of certification but that we can use the ID for basic services," he said, saying for instance that it could be used for the completion of a personal declaration or to grant power of attorney without the need for a visit to a Citizens' Information Center.

Another key feature of the new ID card will be the digital signature, Pierrakakis said.

As a member-state of the EU, Greece has been obliged since 2000 to upgrade its ID cards but has yet to overhaul the current system.