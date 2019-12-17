Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis announced on Tuesday that the government will soon present legislation that will change the framework in which demonstrations and rallies are being held.

“There will be an end to roads being closed down without warning,” he told lawmakers.

The minister did not reveal any details of the planned bill but it is expected to limit the closure of roads during protest rallies in the center of Athens. The changes are likely to be strongly opposed by opposition parties.