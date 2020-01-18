Smoking ban appealed

The Panhellenic Association of Facilities, Consumers in Catering (PASKEDI) has lodged a petition with the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, demanding the annulment of the decision to enforce the smoking ban introduced in 2009 and enforced last year by the new government, which has nixed the possibility of any exemption.

In a statement, PASKEDI said “the association aims to protect the general interests of catering business owners.” It said that since the ban started being enforced last year, bars, cafes, restaurants and entertainment facilities have incurred financial damages.

The government, PASKEDI says, should have opted for milder transitional solutions.

“[The anti-smoking law] violates people’s freedom to develop their personality and professional freedoms.” It also said the law is in breach of the principle of proportionality regarding the amount of the fines imposed.