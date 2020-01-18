NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Smoking ban appealed

TAGS: Society, Health

The Panhellenic Association of Facilities, Consumers in Catering (PASKEDI) has lodged a petition with the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, demanding the annulment of the decision to enforce the smoking ban introduced in 2009 and enforced last year by the new government, which has nixed the possibility of any exemption.

In a statement, PASKEDI said “the association aims to protect the general interests of catering business owners.” It said that since the ban started being enforced last year, bars, cafes, restaurants and entertainment facilities have incurred financial damages.

The government, PASKEDI says, should have opted for milder transitional solutions.

“[The anti-smoking law] violates people’s freedom to develop their personality and professional freedoms.” It also said the law is in breach of the principle of proportionality regarding the amount of the fines imposed.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 