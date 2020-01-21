Artificial intelligence in development at NTUA

Postgraduate student Christos Antoniou (l) and PhD candidate Giorgos Zogopoulos (r) hold a drone in a laboratory at the National Technical University of Athens. The two men are part of a team headed by Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos, professor of robotics, mechatronics and control, which creates robots that can not only recognize their surrounding environment, but also assess their own state, detect any damage and restore it, as well as induce their self-destruction if they pose a risk to humans. [Nikos Kokkalias]