Study shows 37 percent of teens addicted to internet

A couple of youngsters check their smartphones while sitting on the steps at Syntagma Square in central Athens. A new study has found that 37 percent of teenagers demonstrated signs of internet addiction in 2019, compared to 13 percent in 2013. Meanwhile, more than 30 percent said they suffered online harassment in 2019, up from 20 percent in 2013. The study was carried out by the Greek Society of Adolescent Medicine in cooperation with postgraduate students of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. A sample of 612 people aged 12-18 from across the country was surveyed for the purposes of the study. [InTimeNews]