EPP expresses support for Greece over border tensions

The European People's Party (EPP), Europe’s main conservative group, posted a tweet on Wednesday night in support of Greece over the current rising tension on the country’s border with Turkey where thousands of migrants and refugees have gathered hoping to be allowed to cross into the European Union.

“We want to protect Europe's external borders. Greece cannot do this alone. Europe should stand with Greece. Please add a Greek Twibbon to your profile picture to show your support,” EPP said in a tweet, referring to a ribbon made up by a Greek flag.

On Wednesday, Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades to drive away a crowd of migrants making a push to cross the border from Turkey.

Athens said a total of 32,423 individuals were prevented from entering Greece as of Saturday morning and 231 have been arrested during the standoff at Evros.