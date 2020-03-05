Turkey reopens border crossing in Evros

The border post at Ipsala (called Kipi on the Greek side) on the Turkish side reopened late Wednesday after being closed for maintenance and upgrade work since Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s closing of the Turkish border post created long queues of vehicles and trucks on both sides of the border.

Kipi is located on the right bank of the river Evros which forms the border between Greece and Turkey.

Thousands of migrants are stuck in the buffer zone between the two countries after Turkey declared it was allowing migrants and refugees to reach Europe.