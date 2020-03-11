Government cancels parades for March 25th anniversary

The Greek government decided to cancel the annual parades for the March 25 commemorating the anniversary of the beginning of Greece's War of Independence on 1821.

Instead, wreaths will be laid at monuments by small delegations of local authorities.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and regional governors at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday to discuss measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus.

"During [past] crises, we would hear people ask, 'where is the state?' We haven't heard this now and each one of us must do everything in their power to make sure we don't hear it," Mitsotakis said and called for strict compliance with the instructions issued by the National Organisation for Public Health.