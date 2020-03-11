The “Emerging Maritime Startups in Greece” event that will take place at this summer’s Posidonia exhibition at the Metropolitan Expo Center is an initiative designed by organizers Blue Growth to bring together the best emerging Greek startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in the blue economy with entrepreneurs, investors and industry decision-makers.

The objective of the June 3 event is to generate concrete business opportunities and give visibility to business ideas, bringing innovation and digitalization to the blue economy.

Mature tech startups will pitch projects in the field of shipping, energy and the yachting industry.

The startups will also present next-generation technologies and services and have the opportunity to develop their networks during the event, as the aim is to put them in touch with potential partners and investors.

And the growing interest in and demand for increased collaboration and relationship building between the maritime sector and tech entrepreneurs, who generate the ideas and technologies to redefine the industry, are fueling efforts by Optima-X to build a hub of excellence.

Having teamed up with the Greek Ministry of Development and Investments, as well as Fathom World, Optima-X will organize a workshop at Posidonia 2020 designed to promote the work of tech startups targeting the blue economy.