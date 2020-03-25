The environmental engineering lab at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University is developing a computer model to calculate the extent to which key state decisions, such as traffic restrictions and sampling only potential carriers of the Covid-19 virus, have achieved their goal.

The model was developed by the Heracles Research Center led by Professor Dimosthenis Sarigiannis of the Department of Chemical Engineering. Results are expected by the end of the week.

“The state is aware of the number of patients and new cases from its testing of people with symptoms. What it does not know is the effectiveness of the measures it is taking – as the interaction of people and the transmissibility of the virus have not been quantified,” Sarigiannis says.

“The test is a first filter, but only for those with symptoms... we don’t know the actual number of patients but only a subset of them,” he added.