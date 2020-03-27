Greece to use state TV to teach school children

Following the closure of all educational institutions earlier this month as part of a broader drive to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Education Ministry is planning to offer educational television programs for primary school children via state broadcaster ERT and something similar for older pupils to supplement online classes.

The programs are to run from 8 a.m. to noon for primary school pupils, from noon to 4 p.m. for secondary school pupils, and for those at senior high from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kathimerini understands.

On Thursday Education Minister Niki Kerameus briefed all opposition party shadow education ministers about the government’s plans.

The government has prioritized senior high students in view of the university entrance examinations, which usually take place in May, Kerameus explained. Senior high students have already started distance learning and most have been attending online classes with their teachers in preparation for the exams while instruction over the telephone is another option being offered to ensure that no students have reason to fall behind. According to Kerameus, distance learning has been extended to all high schools, with primary schools the next target of education authorities.

Since the government ordered the closure of all schools on March 10, authorities have been scrambling to set up distance learning. Schools are to remain closed until at least April 10, when the measure is to be reviewed.